Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

EQR stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

