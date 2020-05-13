Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 881 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after purchasing an additional 834,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 268,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

