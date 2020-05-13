Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.09% of Franklin Street Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 88,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

