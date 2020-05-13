Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

