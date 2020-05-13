Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,611,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of TG opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.