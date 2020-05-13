Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,046.58 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $938.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,076.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

