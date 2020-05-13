Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBP. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,579,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period.

PBP stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

