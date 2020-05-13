BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) PT Raised to $14.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NYSE BPMP opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 133.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

