BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Main First Bank upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of BPOST SA/ADR stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

