Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.45

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 352389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

