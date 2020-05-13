Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $2,547,251. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

