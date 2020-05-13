Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

