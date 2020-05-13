Brokerages Set Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Target Price at $57.50

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

