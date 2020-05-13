Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bruker Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

