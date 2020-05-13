Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $329.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.92. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,223 shares of company stock valued at $115,141,153. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

