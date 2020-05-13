Brokers Offer Predictions for Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

DBD stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Insiders purchased a total of 101,835 shares of company stock worth $599,250 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

