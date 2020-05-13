Brokers Set Expectations for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

BBSI opened at $44.69 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $356.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

