Brokers Set Expectations for Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

CLVS opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. State Street Corp raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,431 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 335,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

