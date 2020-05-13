Brokers Set Expectations for Devon Energy Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.