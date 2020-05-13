Brokers Set Expectations for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $68.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $6,240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 366,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.