Brokers Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.55.

STN opened at C$41.49 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

