Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

