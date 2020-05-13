Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,557,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,545,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

