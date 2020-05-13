Bunge Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Bunge has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

BG stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

