Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Dorchester Minerals (NYSE:DMLP) Financial Contrast

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.73 $681.07 million $1.62 11.94 Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 4.96 $51.03 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 1 9 9 0 2.42 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 26.07% 18.70% 9.21% Dorchester Minerals 63.19% 40.32% 38.63%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Cabot Oil & Gas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

