CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $105.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $326.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.89. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 353,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 179,781 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CAI International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 223,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

