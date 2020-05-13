Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.01, 2,881,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,538,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

