Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Head to Head Survey

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Jernigan Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 21.45% 6.10% 3.36% Jernigan Capital -47.94% 8.48% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Camden Property Trust and Jernigan Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 6 12 0 2.67 Jernigan Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $109.47, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Jernigan Capital has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Jernigan Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Jernigan Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 8.15 $219.62 million $5.04 16.70 Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 6.12 $44.41 million $1.90 6.24

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Jernigan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Camden Property Trust pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Jernigan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Jernigan Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

