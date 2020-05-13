Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.