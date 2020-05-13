Capital One Financial Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $7.20 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.