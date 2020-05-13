Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

NOG stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

