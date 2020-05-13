Capital One Financial Weighs in on NOW Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $665.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NOW by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

