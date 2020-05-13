CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942,315.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 45.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 355.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.