CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of KMX opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

