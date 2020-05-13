Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of CARR opened at $17.80 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

