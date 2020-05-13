Cassava Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the average volume of 611 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

SAVA stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

