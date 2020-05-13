CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 688,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 56,932.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 667,254 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

