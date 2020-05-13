Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.73. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.