CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 7967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of 238.07 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

