CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $27.46, 2,803,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,173,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

