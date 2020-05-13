Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

