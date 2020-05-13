Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $970.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 49.64%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.