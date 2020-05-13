Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

