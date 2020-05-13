Citigroup Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $100.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,018 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,303 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

