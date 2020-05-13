ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.