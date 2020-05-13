ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $256,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

GATX stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.