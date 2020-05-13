ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

