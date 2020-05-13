ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $47,683,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,265 shares of company stock worth $709,181. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

