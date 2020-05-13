ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3,636.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

JBSS opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.