ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Specht III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,955 shares of company stock valued at $246,744. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPB. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

